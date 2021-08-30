Capital One Falls as Baird Downgrades Rating on Valuations By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Capital One stock (NYSE:) traded 4.5% lower Monday as Baird analyst downgraded the stock’s rating to underperform because of an unattractive risk-reward trade-off.

Analyst David George kept the $145 target for the stock unchanged while cutting his rating from neutral.

Baird’s target price is nearly 14% lower than the stock’s current level of $168.

Capital One shares have massively outperformed the broader S&P 500, climbing 78% year-to-date against the 21% rise in index. He said expectations from the stock are quite high.

Seaport Global Securities analyst Bill Ryan initiated initiated coverage on Capital One with a neutral rating.