CapIntel Establishes Strategic Relationship with Canada Life to Enhance Client Experience and Outcomes

Article content

TORONTO — CapIntel , a leading financial technology company that connects wealth advisors and their clients using an intuitive sales platform, today announced a strategic relationship with The Canada Life Assurance Company (Canada Life). The new strategic relationship will enable Canada Life’s approximately 3,000 advisors to deliver personalized advice and proposals with more transparency and efficiency to help clients meet their unique financial goals.

Founded in 2017 and with over 9,000 advisors using the platform, CapIntel streamlines time-consuming tasks so advisors can focus on providing best-in-class, holistic wealth advice. For advisors, time-consuming tasks include gaining perspective on a client’s current investments, investment comparisons, and proposal development. Built with compliance in mind, these tasks can be managed with ease with CapIntel.

“At Canada Life, we’re always evolving how we help advisors build better businesses and serve more Canadians,” said Tim Prescott, President, Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. and Senior Vice-President, Wealth Distribution and Advisor Compliance, Canada Life. “As regulatory requirements continue to rapidly evolve, we want to help advisors adapt their businesses and navigate through these changes. Investing in technology is key to that. By working with a great fintech firm like CapIntel, we’ll be able to help streamline advisors’ compliance activities, allowing them to maximize their time with clients.”

CapIntel and Canada Life will begin onboarding and rolling the application out to advisors through November 2021. CapIntel’s platform provides advisors with a powerful, real-time application that enables better decision-making using investment comparisons powered by live analytics. Advisors can then conveniently bridge recommendations into easy-to-understand client proposals, which are directly aligned with their risk profiles. At the same time, CapIntel’s embedded compliance management features will help Canada Life advisors address upcoming Client-Focused Reforms more efficiently. CapIntel will help Canada Life provide a better experience to both their advisors and clients, which will lead to more meaningful conversations and realized financial goals.

“Canada Life’s leading the way with personalized, advice-driven engagement with their clients and we’re proud that CapIntel will be integral in bringing this vision to life,” said James Rockwood, CEO, CapIntel. “By helping advisors address product fit in a meaningful way while delivering proposals efficiently, collaborating with clients and, ultimately, setting their clients up for financial success, our strategic relationship will serve as another milestone in building a pleasant client experience that’s built on personalization and trust.”