Canva Employees Required To Work In Office Only 8 Times A Year Per New Work Model

Canva is redefining the word “flexible” with their newest work model. According to Business Insider Australia, the graphic design platform recently announced that their employees’ in-office schedules will be determined by their independent teams. The change means that employees will have more control over how many days they spend in office.

Canva is moving into a space with less “strict requirements” when it comes to physical and remote work. Their focus is reportedly on “flexibility and connection” for and with their employees.

“We believe traditional workplaces will become the exception when it comes to the future of work,” Canva said in their announcement.

The company shared that the pandemic “disproved the notion of collaboration being best in one way or in one place.”

In exchange for the work location freedom, employees will be required to pop into their “nearest Canva hub” at least eight times per year. Canva is also offering additional perks like “Meeting Free Wednesday” across the company.

The online-based business decided on the new work model after conducting an internal analysis. In their workplace review, a survey revealed that 79% of its teams “feel productive working from home.” Additionally, about 81% of employees shared desire to continue balancing remote and in-office work after “stay-at-home orders are relaxed again this year.”

As you may already know, Canva is widely known for its easy-to-comprehend graphic design elements. Users can create anything from social media posts to flyers to presentations and other printouts.

Business Insider Australia reports that this company “rocketed to a new milestone” back in April of this year. Canva’s valuation rose to $15 billion after securing additional funding for the platform.

According to the platform, users leaned into its tools throughout the pandemic. Its user base grew by a margin of 50% as the workforce found a need for “tools that enable remote collaboration.”

The post Canva Employees Required To Work In Office Only 8 Times A Year Per New Work Model appeared first on The Shade Room.