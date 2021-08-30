Candyman Director Nia DaCosta Makes Film History

“A Great big THANK YOU to everyone who made it out safely to support Candyman and make it the #1Movie at the Box Office!” he shared. “And a HUGE Shoutout to the captain of the ship, Nia DaCosta on making history as the first Black Woman to open the Domestic Box Office at Number 1! We could not have done this without your support!!! LOVE!!! KEEP GOIN!!”



Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

