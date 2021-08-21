Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HONG KONG — A council member of a professional group of solicitors in Hong Kong has dropped his bid to seek re-election next week, citing fears for his safety and that of his family. Tuesday’s elections to the Law Society, a professional body and regulator for 12,000 solicitors, come as critics say the legal system in the global financial hub face pressure from a China-imposed national security law. Although officials in Hong Kong and Beijing have rejected these concerns, the normally low-key polls have drawn unusual levels of scrutiny from pro-Beijing media and senior city officials.

Article content “For my safety and the safety of my family I am announcing my intention to withdraw my name as candidate,” the lawyer, Jonathan Ross, said in a statement, without specifying the risks impelling what is seen as a rare step. “It is a shameful and sad day for Hong Kong that an election for the council of our honorable institution has sunk to this level.” Ross declined further comment to Reuters. Neither the Law Society nor the office of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam could immediately be reached for comment on Saturday. While the Law Society is seen as more conservative than the barristers’ Bar Association, both bodies have traditionally had a watchdog role over legal changes, and are represented on a panel that recommends judges’ appointments.