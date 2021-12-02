Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Canceled Game Of Thrones Prequel Cost HBO $30 Million
Canceled Game Of Thrones Prequel Cost HBO $30 Million
Canceled Game Of Thrones Prequel Cost HBO $30 Million

written by Bradly Lamb

It was an expensive mistake.

It’s been a minute since Game of Thrones wrapped. And while the show’s much-discussed series finale may have divided — and disappointed — some fans, many of us are still planning to tune in when the prequel, House of the Dragon, premieres some time next year.

As you might know already, House of the Dragon pulls its plot from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, and focuses on the House Targaryen during a civil war set several centuries prior to the beginning of GoT.

Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and Fabien Frankel will star in the upcoming spinoff.

Interestingly enough, the original plans for a Game of Thrones prequel looked remarkably different from those we’ll eventually watch take shape onscreen.

Naomi Watts was set to lead the spinoff series, tentatively called Bloodmoon — alongside Josh Whitehouse, Georgie Henley, Toby Regbo, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Denise Gough, and Alex Sharp — but Bob Greenblatt, the former chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, decided to cancel the show and create House of the Dragon instead.


Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO, Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Production on Bloodmoon was underway at the time. HBO Max had put together a pilot episode, which apparently cost the studio $30 million to make. At least.

“And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to [HBO chief content officer] Casey [Bloys], ‘This just doesn’t work and I don’t think it delivers on the premise of the original series,” he recalled, noting that Casey “didn’t disagree, which was actually a relief.”


Presley Ann / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“So we unfortunately decided to pull the plug on [Bloodmoon],” the former executive continued, explaining that “there was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think it would have worked.”


Presley Ann / Getty Images for WarnerMedia

“They made the first pilot because they were protecting their own downside and protecting that brand, which I understand,” he added. “But it was critical that we somehow continue that franchise and move quickly, which meant getting the series into production ASAP.”

So, yeah, it sounds like Bloodmoon was a very expensive mistake. Want to know what else costs $30 million? A ticket to space with Jeff Bezos. Or 1,000 US college graduates’s student loans…

