Canceled Game Of Thrones Prequel Cost HBO $30 Million

It was an expensive mistake.
As you might know already, House of the Dragon pulls its plot from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, and focuses on the House Targaryen during a civil war set several centuries prior to the beginning of GoT.
Interestingly enough, the original plans for a Game of Thrones prequel looked remarkably different from those we’ll eventually watch take shape onscreen.
Naomi Watts was set to lead the spinoff series, tentatively called Bloodmoon — alongside Josh Whitehouse, Georgie Henley, Toby Regbo, Naomi Ackie, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Denise Gough, and Alex Sharp — but Bob Greenblatt, the former chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment, decided to cancel the show and create House of the Dragon instead.
Production on Bloodmoon was underway at the time. HBO Max had put together a pilot episode, which apparently cost the studio $30 million to make. At least.
“And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to [HBO chief content officer] Casey [Bloys], ‘This just doesn’t work and I don’t think it delivers on the premise of the original series,” he recalled, noting that Casey “didn’t disagree, which was actually a relief.”
“So we unfortunately decided to pull the plug on [Bloodmoon],” the former executive continued, explaining that “there was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think it would have worked.”
So, yeah, it sounds like Bloodmoon was a very expensive mistake. Want to know what else costs $30 million? A ticket to space with Jeff Bezos. Or 1,000 US college graduates’s student loans…