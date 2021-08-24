Canadian Vaping Association: Proposed flavour ban ignores the underlying neglected state of mental health in youth

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Youth wellbeing in Canada has seen a decline in recent years. The staggering numbers demonstrate that the perceived mental health with a mention of poor/fair more than doubled in 2018 for youth. While proponents of flavour restrictions often cite surveys finding that some youth indicate flavours are a reason for use, they ignore the same survey data which indicates mental health is a driving force. Canadian youth have been vocal regarding their mental health and the need for counseling, and through forward-thinking studies, it’s becoming apparent that their requests are valid and pressing.

A study conducted in BC asked youth about quitting vaping, where 24% of youth reported that vaping improved their mental health and 11% indicated that mental health counseling would help them quit vaping. In their comments, there are requests for judgement-free and shameless approaches to quit vaping, as well as education on how to quit. While it may seem obvious that a federal strategy would outline support and stress management for youth, the battle has been wrongfully directed towards flavours.

There are modern and innovative studies from the US that demonstrate the potential effectiveness in appealing to youth by means of their mental health. In their recent study, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh shows that setting goals and strong parental support reduces the likelihood that youth will vape. Positive future orientation and high levels of parental monitoring were both linked with a 10% to 25% lower prevalence of recently or ever vaping, compared to peers with lower scores on those protective factors. Yale researchers developed a video game, played by using a virtual reality headset, that not only educated teens on nicotine addiction and vaping, but teaches them to say no to vaping while maintaining their coolness and dignity. There was an 80% completion rate, and students reported a satisfactory gameplay experience. These studies demonstrate the absolute potential there is in controlling the narrative and offering youth the education and support they need to avoid dependencies in their future. As they are empowered in their own decisions, they build the required skillset to face temptations.

“It is imperative that youth learn to cope with strong emotions and deal with their mental health as opposed to using nicotine as a crutch. This requires fail-safe programs that would allow for education that is paired with an awareness of the social stakes and imperatives that surround them.” said Darryl Tempest, Executive Director of the CVA.

The solution to youth vaping will not be found in a makeshift regulation change. The joy of enjoying flavours is universal, and there are thousands of products that are flavored in food and drink. Addressing the mental health state of youth and educating them to make good choices now and in the future are paramount to being successful. While Canada attempts to limit the effectiveness of vaping products by obliterating flavours, it is entirely blind sighted by the reality that mental health is a major factor and plays a pivotal role in decreasing the Canadian smoking prevalence.

Contact Info:

Darryl Tempest

Executive Director

dtempest@thecva.org

647-274-1867