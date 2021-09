Article content

OTTAWA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deliver a statement and hold a brief media availability at 8:45 p.m. ET on Friday (0045 GMT Saturday), according to a statement from his office.

The appearance will be the first since the night his party won a second minority government in Canada’s federal election on Monday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa Writing by Moira Warburton in Vancouver Editing by Leslie Adler)