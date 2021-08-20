Canadian Net REIT Announces Its Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and Distributions for the Months of October, November and December 2021

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces its results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, and monthly distributions for the months of October, November and December 2021.

RESULTS
For the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported recurring funds from operations (“Recurring FFO”) per unit of $0.150 compared to $0.125 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 20%. Recurring FFO was $2,624,484, an increase of 43% relative to $1,830,892 in Q2 2020. During Q2 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $4,681,568 compared to $3,203,394 in Q2 2020, an increase of 46%. Net Operating Income was $3,412,257 compared to $2,450,381 in Q2 2020, an increase of 39%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $6,220,770, or $0.356 per unit, compared to $2,515,312, or $0.171 per unit in Q2 2020.

For the six-month period ended June 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported Recurring FFO per unit of $0.290 compared to $0.235 per unit for the comparable period in 2020, an increase of 23%. Recurring FFO was $5,057,751, an increase of 54% relative to $3,293,605 for the same period in 2020. During the 6-month period ended June 30th, 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $9,135,359 compared to $6,067,000 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 51%. Net operating Income was $6,691,671 compared to $4,649,167 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 44%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $6,444,443, or $0.370 per unit, compared to a net income of $6,633,788, or $0.474 per unit for the same period in 2020.

DISTRIBUTIONS
Canadian Net announces that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.025 per unit, representing $0.30 per unit on an annualized basis, on October 29th, November 30th and December 31st, 2021, to unitholders of record on October 15th, November 15th and December 15th, 2021, respectively.

COLLECTIONS
During Q2 2021, Canadian Net collected 100% of its rents.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: “Q2 2021 marks our first quarter under our new brand, Canadian Net REIT. It was another solid quarter for the REIT as we continue to demonstrate significant per unit FFO growth. We completed a handful of transactions, added the Food Basics banner to our tenant roster and we acquired 3 parcels of land slated for development and redevelopment. Subsequent to quarter end, we announced and closed our first bought deal equity financing. After the exercise in full of the underwriters’s over-allotment option, the REIT raised gross proceeds of approximately $20.1M. This will allow us to continue with our growth initiatives and focus on delivering results for our unit holders.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended June 30th, 2021, and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, and Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2020.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 months
Periods ended June 3020212020
Δ%
Financial info
Property rental income9,135,3596,067,0003,068,35951%
Total revenue9,135,3596,067,0003,068,35951%
Net income and
comprehensive income6,444,4436,633,788(189,345)(3%)
NOI (1)6,691,6714,649,1672,042,50444%
FFO (1)5,029,9363,293,6051,736,33153%
Recurring FFO (1)(2)5,057,7513,293,6051,764,14654%
AFFO (1)4,632,3173,046,4111,585,90652%
EBITDA9,265,2667,376,5121,888,75426%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)6,776,3564,588,4052,187,95148%
Investment properties209,636,216142,107,14867,529,06848%
Adjusted investment properties (3)249,533,216168,805,32880,727,88848%
Total assets232,046,925157,837,22274,209,70347%
Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4)118,162,04275,298,41342,863,62957%
(including revolving line of credit)124,632,04279,228,41345,403,62957%
Total convertible debentures8,314,5603,041,7055,272,855173%
Total equity94,579,88972,971,36521,608,52430%
Weighted average units o/s – basic17,442,84613,996,6453,446,20125%
Amounts on a per unit basis
FFO0.2880.2350.05323%
Recurring FFO0.2900.2350.05523%
AFFO0.2660.2180.04822%
Distributions0.1500.1280.02217%
(1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section “Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures”
(2) Recurring FFO excludes ”Other revenues” as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements
(3) Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust’s proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties) and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net’s financial statements
(4) Excludes convertible debentures

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO

3 months6 months
Periods ended June 3020212020
 Δ20212020
 Δ
Net income (loss) attributable
to unitholders6,220,7702,515,312(3,894,803)6,444,4436,633,788(189,345)
Debenture issuance costs
Δ in value of investment properties(4,658,162)14,908(4,673,070)(3,207,396)(2,362,973)(844,423)
Δ in value of investment
properties in joint ventures(447,461)(20,228)(427,233)718,486(425,134)1,143,620
Unit based compensation11,280(75,550)86,830310,451104,450206,001
Δ in liability component of
convertible debentures56,167(56,167)18,379(18,379)
Δ fair value adjustments on derivative
financial instruments1,463,847(666,305)2,130,152750,470(688,205)1,438,675
Accretion of lease payments7,1846,80438014,27113,516755
Income taxes(789)(216)(573)(789)(216)(573)
FFO(1)2,596,6691,830,89242%5,029,9363,293,60553%
FFO per unit0.1490.12519%0.2880.23523%
Write off of transaction costs27,81527,81527,81527,815
Recurring FFO(1)2,624,4841,830,89243%5,057,7513,293,60554%
Recurring FFO per unit0.1500.12520%0.2900.23523%
Distributions1,310,183939,031371,1522,617,3331,814,824802,509
Distributions per unit0.0750.06417%0.1500.12817%
FFO per unit – after distributions0.0740.06121%0.1380.10828%
Recurring FFO per unit – after distributions0.0750.06123%0.1400.10830%
Distributions per unit as a % of
FFO per unit50%51%(1%)52%54%(2%)
Recurring FFO per unit50%51%(1%)52%54%(2%)
Weighted avg. units o/s
Basic17,465,06614,696,6502,768,41617,442,84613,996,6453,446,201
(1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section “Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures”

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements – This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc., nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulatory Services Provide) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The June 30th, 2021, financial statements and management discussion & analysis of Canadian Net may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.

Primary Logo

