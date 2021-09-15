Canadian National unlikely to improve offer for Kansas City Southern – source

Article content

Canadian National Railway Co has informed Kansas City Southern it was unlikely to make a new offer ahead of a Friday deadline to beat Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s offer, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters Tuesday.

The development will pave way for Kansas City Southern to sign a $27.2 billion deal with Canadian Pacific. This compares with Canadian National’s $29.6 billion offer for the railroad operator.

Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern were not immediately available to Reuters request for comment after office hours.