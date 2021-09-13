Canadian National shareholder nominates four directors to company’s board By Reuters

(Reuters) – Billionaire Chris Hohn’s TCI Fund Management nominated four independent directors to Canadian National’s board, a day after Kansas City Southern (NYSE:) divulged plans to accept a buyout offer from Canadian Pacific (NYSE:) Railway Ltd.
Canadian Pacific has offered $27.2 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, compared with Canadian National’s $29.6 billion offer.
“We did not seek a proxy fight, but without urgent action CN’s operational and financial performance will continue to lag its peers under a board that lacks the right railroad experience and operational expertise,” TCI’s Hohn said in a statement on Monday.
The investment firm, which owns over 5% of Canadian National, said last week it expected to nominate at least five new directors to Canadian National’s board.
TCI’s nominees include: Gilbert Lamphere, chairman of freight rail company MidRail Corp; Allison Landry, an independent director with XPO Logistics (NYSE:); Rob Knight, former chief financial officer of railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:); and Paul Miller, a former Canadian National executive.
Canadian National, which has 11 directors on its board, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.