Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 billion coal unit

(Reuters) – Teck Resources (NYSE:) Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report https://bloom.bg/3lhsrsY said.
Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.
