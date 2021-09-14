Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 billion coal unit

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren



(Reuters) – Teck Resources (NYSE:) Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report https://bloom.bg/3lhsrsY said.

Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.