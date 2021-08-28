Canadian investment firm plans to plant trees matching buys in Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Accelerate Financial Technologies is planning to match each investment in its pending exchange-traded fund with the planting of thousands of trees.

According to a Friday report from Bloomberg, the Calgary-based investment services company has pledged to plant 3,450 trees for every $1 million CAD — roughly $792,000 at the time of publication — invested in its Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF.