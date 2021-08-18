Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content (Bloomberg) — Canadian inflation accelerated in July to match its highest reading in almost two decades, threatening to become a political headache for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an election campaign. The consumer price index was up 3.7% in July from a year earlier, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. It last hit that level in 2011. Canada hasn’t recorded inflation above above 3.7% since 2003. Economists were anticipating inflation to increase to 3.4%, from a pace of 3.1% in June.

Article content While this marks the fourth straight month inflation has come in above the Bank of Canada’s 1% to 3% control range, policy makers are still likely to view prices pressures as transitory. Governor Tiff Macklem, whose latest forecasts show inflation creeping up to 3.9% in the third quarter before easing at the end of the year, has warned against overreacting to the “temporary” spike. But accelerating prices come at an inopportune time for Trudeau, who is seeking to win back his parliamentary majority in a snap election next month. Affordability is a key campaign issue and the main opposition Conservatives accuse the incumbent Liberal government of stoking inflation with its debt-financed spending plans. The average of core inflation readings, a better gauge of underlying price pressures, rose to 2.47% in July, the highest since 2009.