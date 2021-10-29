Canadian dollar weakens as GDP undershoots expectations

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened

against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil

prices fell and domestic data showed that economic growth likely

flatlined in September.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2389 to the

greenback, or 80.72 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range

of 1.2329 to 1.2392 and was on track to dip 0.2% for the week.

A preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed that

GDP was unchanged in September following a weaker-than-expected