Canadian dollar tracks oil prices lower ahead of BoC decision

in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower

demand.

U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.6% to $68.20 a barrel,

while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at

1.2592 to the greenback, or 79.42 U.S. cents. The currency

traded in a range of 1.2519 to 1.2598.

Speculators have turned bearish on the Canadian dollar, data

from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on

Friday. As of Aug. 31, the market was net short 2,848 contracts

on the currency, compared to net long 5,877 contracts in the

prior week.

The Bank of Canada is forecast to keep interest rates at a

record low of 0.25% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.

But economists still expected the central bank to raise interest

rates to 0.50% towards the end of next year, despite a surprise

contraction in economic growth last quarter.

Meanwhile, Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

trailing in opinion polls, attacked his main rival on Monday for

waffling on gun control and vaccine mandates as the campaign

enters its final stretch ahead of the Sept. 20 election.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve on Tuesday, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries, as the

Canadian market reopened following Monday’s Labour Day holiday.

The 10-year rose 4.7 basis points to 1.235%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)