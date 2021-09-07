Canadian dollar tracks oil prices lower ahead of BoC decision
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and
U.S. Treasury yields climbed, while investors awaited a Bank of
Canada interest rate decision this week.
Rising U.S. Treasury yields helped the greenback gain
ground against a basket of major currencies, moving away from a
near-one month low hit last week,
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, extended
losses from the previous session, as Saudi Arabia’s sharp cuts
in crude contract prices for Asia sparked fears over slower
demand.
U.S. crude oil futures fell 1.6% to $68.20 a barrel,
while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at
1.2592 to the greenback, or 79.42 U.S. cents. The currency
traded in a range of 1.2519 to 1.2598.
Speculators have turned bearish on the Canadian dollar, data
from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on
Friday. As of Aug. 31, the market was net short 2,848 contracts
on the currency, compared to net long 5,877 contracts in the
prior week.
The Bank of Canada is forecast to keep interest rates at a
record low of 0.25% on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.
But economists still expected the central bank to raise interest
rates to 0.50% towards the end of next year, despite a surprise
contraction in economic growth last quarter.
Meanwhile, Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,
trailing in opinion polls, attacked his main rival on Monday for
waffling on gun control and vaccine mandates as the campaign
enters its final stretch ahead of the Sept. 20 election.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve on Tuesday, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries, as the
Canadian market reopened following Monday’s Labour Day holiday.
The 10-year rose 4.7 basis points to 1.235%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)