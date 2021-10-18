Canadian dollar steadies near 3-month high as oil climbs

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar barely moved
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and
data showed slower economic growth in China, with the currency
holding near a three-month high.
World stock markets dipped after data showed
slower-than-expected growth in China’s economy last quarter, and
surging prices for oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fed
inflation concerns.
U.S. crude oil futures were up nearly 1% at $83.07 a
barrel, buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and

coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel
for power generation.
The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at
1.2365 to the greenback, or 80.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a
range of 1.2348 to 1.2409. On Friday, the currency touched its
strongest level since July 6 at 1.2334.
Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the
Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. As of Oct. 12, net short positions
had increased to 27,860 contracts from 26,866 in
the prior week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new government is set to
impose higher taxes on Canadians, which will help fund some
campaign promises but are not broad enough to also start paying

down the country’s record levels of debt, leaving Canada
vulnerable to the next economic crisis, analysts say.
Canadian housing starts fell 4.4% in September compared with
the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple-unit
and single-detached urban homes.
Canada’s inflation report for September is due on Wednesday,
which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada
policy outlook.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across the
curve.
The 2-year climbed to its highest since March
2020 at 0.866% before dipping to 0.851%, up 8.5 basis points on
the day, while the 10-year was up 5 basis points at
1.634%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
