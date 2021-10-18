Home Business Canadian dollar steadies near 3-month high as oil climbs

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar barely moved

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and

data showed slower economic growth in China, with the currency

holding near a three-month high.

World stock markets dipped after data showed

slower-than-expected growth in China’s economy last quarter, and

surging prices for oil, one of Canada’s major exports, fed

inflation concerns.

U.S. crude oil futures were up nearly 1% at $83.07 a

barrel, buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and

coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel

for power generation.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at

1.2365 to the greenback, or 80.87 U.S. cents, after trading in a

range of 1.2348 to 1.2409. On Friday, the currency touched its

strongest level since July 6 at 1.2334.

Still, speculators have raised their bearish bets on the

Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading

Commission showed. As of Oct. 12, net short positions

had increased to 27,860 contracts from 26,866 in

the prior week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s new government is set to

impose higher taxes on Canadians, which will help fund some

campaign promises but are not broad enough to also start paying

down the country’s record levels of debt, leaving Canada

vulnerable to the next economic crisis, analysts say.

Canadian housing starts fell 4.4% in September compared with

the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple-unit

and single-detached urban homes.

Canada’s inflation report for September is due on Wednesday,

which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada

policy outlook.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the

curve.

The 2-year climbed to its highest since March

2020 at 0.866% before dipping to 0.851%, up 8.5 basis points on

the day, while the 10-year was up 5 basis points at

1.634%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

