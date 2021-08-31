Canadian dollar steadies after ‘limited’ reaction to GDP miss

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, clawing back

earlier losses that were driven by lower oil prices and data

showing a surprise contraction of Canada’s economy in the second

quarter.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2605

to the greenback, or 79.33 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2569 to 1.2653.

Canada’s economy shrank 1.1% in the second quarter and

likely had far less momentum than had been expected heading into

the summer, data showed. Analysts had expected second-quarter

annualized growth of 2.5%.

The data led to “a minor bid in USD-CAD but the limited

market reaction was telling,” said Simon Harvey, FX market

analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

Investors awaited U.S. job figures later this week for clues

on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper. The Bank

of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision next week.

The GDP data is unlikely to mean much for next week’s BoC

announcement but could affect the following meeting in October,

said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at

Scotiabank.

The central bank is due to update its economic forecasts in

October, including its assessment of slack in the economy. It

has pledged to keep interest rates on hold until slack is

absorbed, which would occur in the second half of 2022 according

to its latest forecast.

The data “motivates pushing out the point at which the

output gap will close,” Holt said.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 1%

lower at $68.50 a barrel, with demand for crude expected to drop

after Hurricane Ida shuttered U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.

Canada’s two-year yield was little changed at 0.426%, while

the 10-year rate rose 3.4 basis points to 1.217%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark

Heinrich)

