Canadian dollar steadies after ‘limited’ reaction to GDP miss

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, clawing back

earlier losses that were driven by lower oil prices and data

showing a surprise contraction of Canada’s economy in the second

quarter.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2605

to the greenback, or 79.33 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2569 to 1.2653.

Canada’s economy shrank 1.1% in the second quarter and

likely had far less momentum than had been expected heading into