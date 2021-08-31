Canadian dollar steadies after ‘limited’ reaction to GDP miss

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, clawing back
earlier losses that were driven by lower oil prices and data
showing a surprise contraction of Canada’s economy in the second
quarter.
The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2605
to the greenback, or 79.33 U.S. cents, after trading in a range
of 1.2569 to 1.2653.
Canada’s economy shrank 1.1% in the second quarter and
likely had far less momentum than had been expected heading into
Article content
the summer, data showed. Analysts had expected second-quarter
annualized growth of 2.5%.
The data led to “a minor bid in USD-CAD but the limited
market reaction was telling,” said Simon Harvey, FX market
analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
Investors awaited U.S. job figures later this week for clues
on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus taper. The Bank
of Canada is due to make an interest rate decision next week.
The GDP data is unlikely to mean much for next week’s BoC
announcement but could affect the following meeting in October,
said Derek Holt, vice president of capital markets economics at
Scotiabank.
The central bank is due to update its economic forecasts in
October, including its assessment of slack in the economy. It
Article content
has pledged to keep interest rates on hold until slack is
absorbed, which would occur in the second half of 2022 according
to its latest forecast.
The data “motivates pushing out the point at which the
output gap will close,” Holt said.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled 1%
lower at $68.50 a barrel, with demand for crude expected to drop
after Hurricane Ida shuttered U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
Canada’s two-year yield was little changed at 0.426%, while
the 10-year rate rose 3.4 basis points to 1.217%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark
Heinrich)