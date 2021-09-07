Canadian dollar slides to 1-week low ahead of BoC rate decision

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Tuesday

weakened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10

currencies, as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects

of the Bank of Canada turning more dovish at an interest rate

decision this week.

The loonie was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2647 to the

greenback, or 79.07 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10

currencies. The loonie touched its weakest intraday level since

Aug. 31 at 1.2652.

“The market is having doubts about the strength of the