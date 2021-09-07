Canadian dollar slides to 1-week low ahead of BoC rate decision

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Tuesday
weakened against its U.S. counterpart and all the other G10
currencies, as oil prices fell and investors weighed prospects
of the Bank of Canada turning more dovish at an interest rate
decision this week.
The loonie was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2647 to the
greenback, or 79.07 U.S. cents, the biggest decline among G10
currencies. The loonie touched its weakest intraday level since
Aug. 31 at 1.2652.
“The market is having doubts about the strength of the
(Canadian) economy and whether the Bank of Canada will continue
to taper,” said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at
ForexLive.
The Bank of Canada is expected to keep interest rates on
hold at a record low of 0.25% on Wednesday and to wait until
October before cutting its bond purchases further, a Reuters
poll of economists showed.
Canada’s economy unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter
as shortages of microchips and other inputs curtailed trade in
motor vehicles and domestic consumption.
“There’s a growing fear that supply chain bottle necks could
dramatically dampen growth for many months to come,” Button
said.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was
pressured by concerns about weak demand in the United States and
Asia as well as a strong U.S. dollar.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.4% lower at $68.35 a
barrel, while the greenback rallied against a basket of major
currencies, bolstered by rising U.S. Treasury yields.
Canadian government bond yields also moved higher as the
Canadian market reopened following Monday’s Labour Day holiday.
The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.232%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Sandra Maler)