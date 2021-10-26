Canadian dollar rises on positive investor sentiment

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices and global

stock markets rose, but gains were capped ahead of a Bank of

Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Shares around the world gained, with upbeat

corporate earnings buoying European shares.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

the loonie tends to be sensitive to changes in risk appetite.

“The CAD is trading in-line with most pro-risk currencies