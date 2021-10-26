Canadian dollar rises on positive investor sentiment

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices and global
stock markets rose, but gains were capped ahead of a Bank of
Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Shares around the world gained, with upbeat
corporate earnings buoying European shares.
Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so
the loonie tends to be sensitive to changes in risk appetite.
“The CAD is trading in-line with most pro-risk currencies
for now,” Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC
Capital Markets, said in a note.
Oil prices remained near multi-year highs, supported by a
global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States,
the world’s biggest consumer.
U.S. crude prices rose 0.6% to $84.22 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2359 to
the greenback, or 80.91 U.S. cents.
The currency traded in a range of 1.2351 to 1.2393. Last
Thursday, it touched its strongest level in nearly four months
at 1.2287.
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its inflation
forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era
bond-buying program, starting a countdown of sorts to the first
interest rate hike since October 2018.
Money markets see four rate hikes next year.
“We expect the BoC to push back a bit against market pricing
for an aggressive rate hike profile for next year,” Rai said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of
winning a majority government in last month’s election, will
introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in
on the fight against climate change.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
yield eased 2.1 basis points to 1.632%, after
touching on Friday its highest level since January of 2020 at
1.713%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Paul Simao)