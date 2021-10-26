Canadian dollar rises on positive investor sentiment

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices and global

stock markets rose, but gains were capped ahead of a Bank of

Canada interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Shares around the world gained, with upbeat

corporate earnings buoying European shares.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

the loonie tends to be sensitive to changes in risk appetite.

“The CAD is trading in-line with most pro-risk currencies

for now,” Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC

Capital Markets, said in a note.

Oil prices remained near multi-year highs, supported by a

global supply shortage and strong demand in the United States,

the world’s biggest consumer.

U.S. crude prices rose 0.6% to $84.22 a barrel, while

the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2359 to

the greenback, or 80.91 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of 1.2351 to 1.2393. Last

Thursday, it touched its strongest level in nearly four months

at 1.2287.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its inflation

forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era

bond-buying program, starting a countdown of sorts to the first

interest rate hike since October 2018.

Money markets see four rate hikes next year.

“We expect the BoC to push back a bit against market pricing

for an aggressive rate hike profile for next year,” Rai said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who fell short of

winning a majority government in last month’s election, will

introduce a Cabinet on Tuesday that analysts say should hone in

on the fight against climate change.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

yield eased 2.1 basis points to 1.632%, after

touching on Friday its highest level since January of 2020 at

1.713%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith

Editing by Paul Simao)

