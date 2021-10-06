Canadian dollar recovers amid U.S. debt-ceiling deal hopes

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States.

would head off a historic default with a heavy economic toll.

extension of the federal debt ceiling into December, a move that

Republican Mitch McConnell said his party would support an

Wall Street rose, recouping early losses, as top U.S. Senate

default, with the currency clawing back its earlier decline.

Washington could reach a deal to avoid a U.S. government debt

changed against the greenback on Wednesday as hopes rose that

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

Earlier, the loonie was pressured by worries that soaring

energy prices would add to inflation pressures, reducing

prospects of global economic recovery.

“Given the concerns over the growth hit, even the rise in

commodity prices is having a muted effect on supporting the

loonie,” said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex

Europe and Monex Canada.

Canada is a major producer of commodities. U.S. oil futures

pulled back from multi-year highs, settling 1.9% lower at

$77.43 a barrel, as an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories

prompted buyers to take a breather.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at

1.2587 to the greenback, or 79.45 U.S. cents, even as the

greenback gained ground against a basket of major currencies.