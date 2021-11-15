Canadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform

notched a bigger gain. Canada and Australia are major commodity

Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar

greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2509 to the

of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canada’s economy is moving

as China reported stronger-than-expected economic data and Bank

the greenback on Monday, recouping some of last week’s decline

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose against

producers.

“G10 commodity currencies are largely undeterred by the

latest downturn in oil prices,” said Simon Harvey, senior FX

market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.1% higher at $80.88

a barrel after hitting its lowest level in 10 days earlier in

the day.

Commodity-linked currencies gained on news that China’s

industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than

expected in October.

The data was “constructive” for commodity demand, Harvey

said.

Last week, the loonie declined 0.7%. On Friday, it touched

its weakest intraday level in more than five weeks at 1.2604.

The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest

rate until economic slack is absorbed, which has not yet

happened but is getting closer, Macklem said in an opinion

piece.

Canadian factory sales fell 3.0% in September from August as

a shortage of semiconductors crimped sales of motor vehicles,

while wholesale trade for the same month grew by 1.0%.

Separate data showed Canadian home sales rose 8.6% in

October from September.

The Canadian 10-year was up 4.5 basis points at

1.720%, while the gap between it and the U.S. 10-year rate

widened by nearly one basis point to 10 basis points in favor of

the Canadian bond.

