Canadian dollar rebounds as commodity currencies outperform

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose against
the greenback on Monday, recouping some of last week’s decline
as China reported stronger-than-expected economic data and Bank
of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canada’s economy is moving
closer to full capacity.
The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2509 to the
greenback, or 79.94 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.2501 to 1.2556.
Among G10 currencies, only the Australian dollar
notched a bigger gain. Canada and Australia are major commodity
producers.
“G10 commodity currencies are largely undeterred by the
latest downturn in oil prices,” said Simon Harvey, senior FX
market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.1% higher at $80.88
a barrel after hitting its lowest level in 10 days earlier in
the day.
Commodity-linked currencies gained on news that China’s
industrial output and retail sales grew more quickly than
expected in October.
The data was “constructive” for commodity demand, Harvey
said.
Last week, the loonie declined 0.7%. On Friday, it touched
its weakest intraday level in more than five weeks at 1.2604.
The Bank of Canada will not raise its benchmark interest
rate until economic slack is absorbed, which has not yet
happened but is getting closer, Macklem said in an opinion
piece.
Canadian factory sales fell 3.0% in September from August as
a shortage of semiconductors crimped sales of motor vehicles,
while wholesale trade for the same month grew by 1.0%.
Separate data showed Canadian home sales rose 8.6% in
October from September.
The Canadian 10-year was up 4.5 basis points at
1.720%, while the gap between it and the U.S. 10-year rate
widened by nearly one basis point to 10 basis points in favor of
the Canadian bond.
