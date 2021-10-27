Canadian dollar rallies as BoC stokes rate hike bets

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the Bank of Canada
signaled it could hike interest rates earlier than previously
thought and became the first central bank from a G7 country to
exit quantitative easing.
The Bank of Canada bringing forward the timing that it
expects the output gap to close is the reason that “you are
seeing the loonie grind higher,” said Simon Harvey, FX market
analyst, Monex Europe and Monex Canada.
The BoC maintained guidance to leave rates on hold until
economic slack is absorbed, but it now expects that to happen
sometime in the middle quarters of 2022 rather than in the
second half of 2022.
It also ended its bond-buying program, citing Canada’s
robust economic growth, high COVID-19 vaccination rates, and
strong employment gains.
Money markets expect the central bank to begin a series of
hikes in March. Before the announcement, lift-off was seen in
April.
Meanwhile, analysts say that the Bank of England is on track
to end quantitative easing some time in December. The Federal
Reserve could begin tapering bond purchase next month.
The Canadian dollar was last trading 0.5% higher at
1.2322 to the greenback, or 81.16 U.S. cents, after touching its
weakest intraday level since Oct. 14 at 1.2428 before the rate
announcement.
Gains for the loonie came even as U.S. crude oil stockpiles
rose more than expected, pressuring the price of oil, one of
Canada’s major exports. U.S. crude prices were down 2.5%
at $82.57 a barrel.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter
curve.
The 2-year touched its highest since March 2020
at 1.147%, before dipping to 1.101%, up about 23 basis points on
the day.
The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.604%,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
and Alistair Bell)