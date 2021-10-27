Canadian dollar rallies as BoC stokes rate hike bets

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the Bank of Canada

signaled it could hike interest rates earlier than previously

thought and became the first central bank from a G7 country to

exit quantitative easing.

The Bank of Canada bringing forward the timing that it

expects the output gap to close is the reason that “you are

seeing the loonie grind higher,” said Simon Harvey, FX market

analyst, Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

The BoC maintained guidance to leave rates on hold until