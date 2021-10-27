Canadian dollar rallies as BoC stokes rate hike bets

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the Bank of Canada

signaled it could hike interest rates earlier than previously

thought and became the first central bank from a G7 country to

exit quantitative easing.

The Bank of Canada bringing forward the timing that it

expects the output gap to close is the reason that “you are

seeing the loonie grind higher,” said Simon Harvey, FX market

analyst, Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

The BoC maintained guidance to leave rates on hold until

economic slack is absorbed, but it now expects that to happen

sometime in the middle quarters of 2022 rather than in the

second half of 2022.

It also ended its bond-buying program, citing Canada’s

robust economic growth, high COVID-19 vaccination rates, and

strong employment gains.

Money markets expect the central bank to begin a series of

hikes in March. Before the announcement, lift-off was seen in

April.

Meanwhile, analysts say that the Bank of England is on track

to end quantitative easing some time in December. The Federal

Reserve could begin tapering bond purchase next month.

The Canadian dollar was last trading 0.5% higher at

1.2322 to the greenback, or 81.16 U.S. cents, after touching its

weakest intraday level since Oct. 14 at 1.2428 before the rate

announcement.

Gains for the loonie came even as U.S. crude oil stockpiles

rose more than expected, pressuring the price of oil, one of

Canada’s major exports. U.S. crude prices were down 2.5%

at $82.57 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter

curve.

The 2-year touched its highest since March 2020

at 1.147%, before dipping to 1.101%, up about 23 basis points on

the day.

The 10-year was down 2.4 basis points at 1.604%,

tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

and Alistair Bell)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR