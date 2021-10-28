Canadian dollar nudges higher as bond yields climb

Canadian payroll employment increased by 59,700 in August,

as soon as April 2022 and ended its bond-buying program, citing

The BoC on Wednesday signaled it could hike interest rates

of Canada signaled an earlier start to interest rate hikes.

yields rose, adding to moves from the previous day when the Bank

against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday and Canadian bond

driven by gains in the services-producing sector in Ontario and

Quebec, Statistics Canada said.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2340

to the greenback, or 81.04 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2339 to 1.2382.

Gains for the loonie came as corporate earnings results gave

Wall Street a boost.

But the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports,

declined 0.2% to $82.50 a barrel after Iran said talks with

world powers on its nuclear program would resume by the end of

November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than

expected.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds as

ECB President Christine Lagarde said she expects the central

bank’s pandemic-era asset-purchase program to end in March.

The 2-year yield touched its highest level since

February 2020 at 1.262% before dipping to 1.149%, up 7.3 basis

points on the day, while the 10-year yield was up 7.7 basis

points at 1.696%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)