Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Wall Street rallies

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stock markets rose and

domestic data showed the economy rebounding in August, leaving

the currency slightly higher for the week.

The loonie was trading up 0.4% at 1.2630 to the

greenback, or 79.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2628 to 1.2738.

For the week, the currency advanced 0.2% even as the

greenback notched sharp gains against a basket of major

currencies.

The Canadian dollar was helped on Friday by “a risk-on tone