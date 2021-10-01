Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Wall Street rallies

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stock markets rose and

domestic data showed the economy rebounding in August, leaving

the currency slightly higher for the week.

The loonie was trading up 0.4% at 1.2630 to the

greenback, or 79.18 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2628 to 1.2738.

For the week, the currency advanced 0.2% even as the

greenback notched sharp gains against a basket of major

currencies.

The Canadian dollar was helped on Friday by “a risk-on tone

re-emerging in markets and also the slight improvement that

we’re seeing in oil prices,” said Kurt Reiman, senior investment

strategist for North America at BlackRock.

Wall Street advanced in a broad rally, after sorting out

conflicting news about the economy, the battle against COVID-19,

and legislative wrangling in Washington at the start of the

fourth quarter.

“We still think that this pro-cyclical economic environment

is supportive for stocks and typically the loonie has that

pro-cyclical bent,” Reiman said.

Pro-cyclical currencies tend to benefit from global economic

growth. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including

oil.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.1% higher at $75.88

a barrel, supported by tight supplies due to OPEC+ supply curbs.

Canada’s economy expanded 0.7% in August after a slight

contraction in July, buoyed by growth in the hospitality

industry, preliminary data showed.

Separate data showed that Canadian manufacturing activity

grew in September at a pace that was little changed from the

prior month’s robust level, while global supply shocks helped to

lift measures of inflation to record highs.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasury yields. The 10-year

eased 3.5 basis points to 1.473%, after touching on

Tuesday its highest in nearly four months at 1.526%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ken

Ferris)

