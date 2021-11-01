Canadian dollar marks time ahead of expected Fed taper

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose, but

the currency stuck to a narrow trading range ahead of a key

Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2369 to the

greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2352 to 1.2403.

“The Bank of Canada was rather hawkish last week … This

week it is the Fed’s turn,” said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer

at AscendantFX.

The Fed is expected on Wednesday to say it will start to