Canadian dollar marks time ahead of expected Fed taper

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose, but
the currency stuck to a narrow trading range ahead of a key
Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.
The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2369 to the
greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of
1.2352 to 1.2403.
“The Bank of Canada was rather hawkish last week … This
week it is the Fed’s turn,” said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer
at AscendantFX.
The Fed is expected on Wednesday to say it will start to
taper bond purchases.
“On paper, it should be bullish for the USD. However, all
of the other central banks are more hawkish than the Fed,”
Valente said.
The Bank of England could bow to inflation pressures and
become the first major central bank to raise rates on Thursday.
Last week, the Bank of Canada ended its quantitative easing
program and said it could hike rates as soon as April, expecting
slack in the economy to be absorbed sooner than previously
thought.
Canadian manufacturing activity grew in October at the
fastest pace in seven months as a pick-up in new orders and
hiring offset mounting supply chain pressures, data showed on
Monday.
The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’
Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.7 in October from
57.0 in September.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was
supported by expectations of strong demand. U.S. crude
prices settled 0.6% higher at $84.05 a barrel.
Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.
The 10-year touched its highest level since May
2019 at 1.766% before dipping to 1.729%, up about half a basis
point on the day.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson and
Alison Williams)