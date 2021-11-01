Canadian dollar marks time ahead of expected Fed taper

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose, but

the currency stuck to a narrow trading range ahead of a key

Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2369 to the

greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2352 to 1.2403.

“The Bank of Canada was rather hawkish last week … This

week it is the Fed’s turn,” said Tony Valente, senior FX dealer

at AscendantFX.

The Fed is expected on Wednesday to say it will start to

taper bond purchases.

“On paper, it should be bullish for the USD. However, all

of the other central banks are more hawkish than the Fed,”

Valente said.

The Bank of England could bow to inflation pressures and

become the first major central bank to raise rates on Thursday.

Last week, the Bank of Canada ended its quantitative easing

program and said it could hike rates as soon as April, expecting

slack in the economy to be absorbed sooner than previously

thought.

Canadian manufacturing activity grew in October at the

fastest pace in seven months as a pick-up in new orders and

hiring offset mounting supply chain pressures, data showed on

Monday.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’

Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 57.7 in October from

57.0 in September.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was

supported by expectations of strong demand. U.S. crude

prices settled 0.6% higher at $84.05 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 10-year touched its highest level since May

2019 at 1.766% before dipping to 1.729%, up about half a basis

point on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alex Richardson and

Alison Williams)

