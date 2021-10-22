Canadian dollar gives back earlier gains as Wall Street wobbles

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar barely moved

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some earlier

gains as U.S. equity markets dipped and investors turned

attention to a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement next

week.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2368 to

the greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2322 to 1.2390.

The currency on Thursday touched its strongest level in

nearly four months at 1.2287 but ended little changed for the

week after some profit-taking.

“You have seen the equity market taper off and I think the

Canadian dollar is following along with equities,” said Rahim

Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com.

“Heading into the weekend and the Bank of Canada next week,

it’s a good time to lock in profits.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower after comments on

stimulus tapering from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

spooked markets trading at record levels.

Canadian retail sales rose 2.1% in August from July even as

global supply shortages held back auto sales. But preliminary

estimates for September were less encouraging, showing retail

sales falling 1.9% and manufacturing sales down 3.2%.

“The flash estimates for September aren’t great news for the

final month of the quarter,” Royce Mendes, senior economist at

CIBC Capital Markets, said in a note.

Still, the Bank of Canada is expected to largely end

stimulus from its bond-buying program next Wednesday, while

money markets are anticipating four interest rate hikes next

year.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled

1.5% higher at $83.76 a barrel as concerns about tight supply

fueled bullish sentiment.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter

curve. The 10-year yield touched its highest level

since January of 2020 at 1.713% before easing to 1.659%, down

4.2 basis points on the day.

