Canadian dollar gives back earlier gains as Wall Street wobbles

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar barely moved

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, giving back some earlier

gains as U.S. equity markets dipped and investors turned

attention to a Bank of Canada interest rate announcement next

week.

The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2368 to

the greenback, or 80.85 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of

1.2322 to 1.2390.

The currency on Thursday touched its strongest level in

nearly four months at 1.2287 but ended little changed for the