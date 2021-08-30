Canadian dollar gains for 2nd day as Fed taper worries ease

Gains for the Canadian dollar have been “fueled” by pressure

touched its strongest intraday level since Aug. 17 at 1.2573.

greenback, or 79.35 U.S. cents, adding to Friday’s rally. It

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2603 to the

surplus in the second quarter.

purchases and data showed a widening of Canada’s current account

cheered the Federal Reserve’s patience on reducing asset

near two-week high against the greenback on Monday as investors

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose to a

on the U.S. dollar following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in

Jackson Hole, Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge Foreign

Exchange, said in a note.

Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank would continue

to be cautious in its approach to tapering its massive

pandemic-era stimulus, which helped drive U.S. stock markets to

a record high.

Canada’s current account surplus widened to C$3.6 billion in

the second quarter from a revised C$1.8 billion surplus in the

first quarter. A positive trade balance tends to raise demand

for a country’s currency in the foreign exchange market.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

showed on Friday. As of Aug. 24, net long positions had

increased to 5,877 contracts from 2,660 in the prior week.

The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports,

settled 0.7% higher at $69.21 a barrel, but pulling back from

session peaks as Hurricane Ida weakened to tropical storm status

after forcing shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production.

Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve,

tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

was down 2.2 basis points at 1.186%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra

Maler)