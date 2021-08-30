Canadian dollar gains for 2nd day as Fed taper worries ease

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose to a
near two-week high against the greenback on Monday as investors
cheered the Federal Reserve’s patience on reducing asset
purchases and data showed a widening of Canada’s current account
surplus in the second quarter.
The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2603 to the
greenback, or 79.35 U.S. cents, adding to Friday’s rally. It
touched its strongest intraday level since Aug. 17 at 1.2573.
Gains for the Canadian dollar have been “fueled” by pressure
on the U.S. dollar following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in
Jackson Hole, Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge Foreign
Exchange, said in a note.
Powell on Friday said the U.S. central bank would continue
to be cautious in its approach to tapering its massive
pandemic-era stimulus, which helped drive U.S. stock markets to
a record high.
Canada’s current account surplus widened to C$3.6 billion in
the second quarter from a revised C$1.8 billion surplus in the
first quarter. A positive trade balance tends to raise demand
for a country’s currency in the foreign exchange market.
Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian
dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed on Friday. As of Aug. 24, net long positions had
increased to 5,877 contracts from 2,660 in the prior week.
The price of oil , one of Canada’s major exports,
settled 0.7% higher at $69.21 a barrel, but pulling back from
session peaks as Hurricane Ida weakened to tropical storm status
after forcing shutdowns of U.S. Gulf oil production.
Canadian government bond yields eased across the curve,
tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
was down 2.2 basis points at 1.186%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Sandra
Maler)