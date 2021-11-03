Canadian dollar gains as Wall Street takes Fed taper in stride

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors weighed

the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its bond-buying program,

with the loonie recovering from an earlier three-week low which

it hit as oil prices tumbled.

The Fed said it will begin trimming its monthly bond

purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held

to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and

likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields

narrowed 1.5 basis points to about 58 basis

in favor of the Canadian bond, pulling back from its widest

level in seven years.

Interest rate support for the Canadian dollar may begin to

fade “on a relative basis” as other central banks start to catch

up with the Bank of Canada, said Robert Robis, chief global

fixed income strategist at BCA Research.

Last week, the Bank of Canada became the first central bank

from a G7 country to exit quantitative easing and signaled it

could hike interest rates in April, three months earlier than

previously thought.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2389

to the greenback, or 80.72 U.S. cents, after touching its

weakest intraday level since Oct. 13 at 1.2457.

Gains for the loonie, this year’s top-performing G10

currency, came as Wall Street rallied.

Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports,

was pressured by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude

stocks, settling 3.6% lower at $80.86 a barrel.

The Canadian 10-year yield eased less than half

a basis point to 1.720%, after touching on Monday its highest

level since May 2019 at 1.766%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and

Marguerita Choy)

