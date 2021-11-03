Canadian dollar gains as Wall Street takes Fed taper in stride

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors weighed
the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its bond-buying program,
with the loonie recovering from an earlier three-week low which
it hit as oil prices tumbled.
The Fed said it will begin trimming its monthly bond
purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held
to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and
likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.
Article content
The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields
narrowed 1.5 basis points to about 58 basis
in favor of the Canadian bond, pulling back from its widest
level in seven years.
Interest rate support for the Canadian dollar may begin to
fade “on a relative basis” as other central banks start to catch
up with the Bank of Canada, said Robert Robis, chief global
fixed income strategist at BCA Research.
Last week, the Bank of Canada became the first central bank
from a G7 country to exit quantitative easing and signaled it
could hike interest rates in April, three months earlier than
previously thought.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2389
to the greenback, or 80.72 U.S. cents, after touching its
weakest intraday level since Oct. 13 at 1.2457.
Gains for the loonie, this year’s top-performing G10
currency, came as Wall Street rallied.
Meanwhile, the price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports,
was pressured by a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude
stocks, settling 3.6% lower at $80.86 a barrel.
The Canadian 10-year yield eased less than half
a basis point to 1.720%, after touching on Monday its highest
level since May 2019 at 1.766%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and
Marguerita Choy)