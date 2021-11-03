Canadian dollar gains as Wall Street takes Fed taper in stride

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as investors weighed

the Federal Reserve’s move to taper its bond-buying program,

with the loonie recovering from an earlier three-week low which

it hit as oil prices tumbled.

The Fed said it will begin trimming its monthly bond

purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held

to its belief that high inflation would prove “transitory” and

likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.