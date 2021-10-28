Canadian dollar firms as wider yield spreads lend support

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the Bank of Canada’s

more hawkish stance helped underpin bond yields, but gains for

the currency were capped by volatility in oil prices.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2344 to the

greenback, or 81.01 U.S. cents, adding to the previous day’s

rally. It traded in a range of 1.2331 to 1.2382.

“Given the move in rates, that rate differential seems to be

driving outperformance of the CAD more than oil or other