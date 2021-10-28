Canadian dollar firms as wider yield spreads lend support

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher

against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the Bank of Canada’s

more hawkish stance helped underpin bond yields, but gains for

the currency were capped by volatility in oil prices.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2344 to the

greenback, or 81.01 U.S. cents, adding to the previous day’s

rally. It traded in a range of 1.2331 to 1.2382.

“Given the move in rates, that rate differential seems to be

driving outperformance of the CAD more than oil or other

things,” said Tom O’Gorman, director of fixed income at Franklin

Templeton Canada.

The gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields widened to

as much as 57 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond on

Wednesday, its widest since 2014.

The move came after the Bank of Canada signaled it could

hike interest rates three months earlier than previously

thought, partly due to strong employment gains.

Canadian payroll employment increased by 59,700 in August,

driven by gains in the services-producing sector in Ontario and

Quebec, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

Canadian workers are fast becoming hot commodities in a

tight labor market and companies are increasingly forced to

raise wages to fill jobs, a factor likely to complicate the Bank

of Canada’s efforts to tame inflation.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled

0.2% higher at $82.81 a barrel. Earlier, it hit a two-week low

as Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear program

would resume by the end of November.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a steeper

curve.

The 2-year yield touched its highest level since

February 2020 at 1.262% before sliding to 0.999%, down 7.7 basis

points on the day, while the 10-year yield was up 3.5 basis

points at 1.654%.

