Canadian dollar falls the most in 7 weeks as oil slides

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Thursday

weakened against its U.S. counterpart by the most in nearly

seven weeks as oil prices fell and the greenback rallied against

a basket of major currencies.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2468 to the

greenback, or 80.21 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Sept.

17. It touched its weakest intraday level in more than three

weeks at 1.2471.

“Choppy oil prices played a significant role in Canadian

dollar direction,” Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge