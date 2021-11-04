Canadian dollar falls the most in 7 weeks as oil slides

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar on Thursday

weakened against its U.S. counterpart by the most in nearly

seven weeks as oil prices fell and the greenback rallied against

a basket of major currencies.

The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2468 to the

greenback, or 80.21 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Sept.

17. It touched its weakest intraday level in more than three

weeks at 1.2471.

“Choppy oil prices played a significant role in Canadian

dollar direction,” Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge

Foreign Exchange, said in a note.

Oil prices reversed earlier gains in a volatile session

after a report that Saudi Arabia’s oil output will soon surpass

10 million barrels per day for the first time since the outset

of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.5% lower at $78.81 a

barrel, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from a dip after

the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated it saw high inflation as

transitory.

The decline for the loonie came as data showed Canada’s

exports fell in September, with a semiconductor chip shortage

weighing on motor vehicle and parts production.

The Canadian employment report for October, due on Friday,

can offer further clues about the strength of the domestic

economy.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve,

tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year

eased 7.8 basis points to 1.656%, after touching on Monday its

highest level since May 2019 at 1.766%.

The gap between the Ontario and Canadian 10-year yields

narrowed by 6 basis points to a spread of 52 basis points in

favor of Ontario’s bond.

The province, which is the world’s largest sub-sovereign

borrower, projected a smaller budget deficit for the current

fiscal year.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

