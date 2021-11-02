Canadian dollar consolidates October rally ahead of Fed decision

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar weakened to

its lowest level in nearly a week against its U.S. counterpart

on Tuesday, as oil prices fell and investors grew cautious ahead

of an expected reduction of economic stimulus by the Federal

Reserve.

The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2403 to the

greenback, or 80.63 U.S. cents, having touched its weakest level

since last Wednesday at 1.2424. In October, the currency was up

2.3%, its biggest gain since last November.

We are seeing some “consolidation of October’s gains,” said