Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as China injects liquidity

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the central

bank of top commodity consumer China moved to calm markets,

while Canada’s 10-year yield climbed to a five-week high.

Copper prices rose after the People’s Bank of China

infused liquidity to ease nerves caused by property giant China

Evergrande Group’s debt woes.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including copper

and oil. Copper rallied 1.5%, while oil gave back

some of this week’s gains, falling 1.2% to $71.74 a barrel.