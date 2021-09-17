Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as China injects liquidity

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged
higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the central
bank of top commodity consumer China moved to calm markets,
while Canada’s 10-year yield climbed to a five-week high.
Copper prices rose after the People’s Bank of China
infused liquidity to ease nerves caused by property giant China
Evergrande Group’s debt woes.
Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including copper
and oil. Copper rallied 1.5%, while oil gave back
some of this week’s gains, falling 1.2% to $71.74 a barrel.
The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2670
to the greenback, or 78.93 U.S. cents, after trading in a range
of 1.2637 to 1.2690. For the week, the loonie was on track to
advance 0.1%.
Investors are awaiting a Federal Reserve interest rate
decision next week and a Canadian federal election.
Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada’s
election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers
Ottawa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the
economic recovery from the crisis.
On Thursday, Fitch Ratings cut its 2021 growth forecast for
the Canadian economy to 5% from 6.6%.
Fitch last year stripped Canada of one of its coveted
triple-A credit ratings, but S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s
Investors Service still give Canadian debt the highest rating.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.
The 10-year touched its highest level since Aug.
11 at 1.289% before dipping slightly to 1.282%, up 4.6 basis
points on the day.
