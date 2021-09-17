Canadian dollar clings to weekly gain as China injects liquidity

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged

higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as the central

bank of top commodity consumer China moved to calm markets,

while Canada’s 10-year yield climbed to a five-week high.

Copper prices rose after the People’s Bank of China

infused liquidity to ease nerves caused by property giant China

Evergrande Group’s debt woes.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including copper

and oil. Copper rallied 1.5%, while oil gave back

some of this week’s gains, falling 1.2% to $71.74 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2670

to the greenback, or 78.93 U.S. cents, after trading in a range

of 1.2637 to 1.2690. For the week, the loonie was on track to

advance 0.1%.

Investors are awaiting a Federal Reserve interest rate

decision next week and a Canadian federal election.

Foreign investors are growing more worried that Canada’s

election on Monday could result in a deadlock that hampers

Ottawa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and further slows the

economic recovery from the crisis.

On Thursday, Fitch Ratings cut its 2021 growth forecast for

the Canadian economy to 5% from 6.6%.

Fitch last year stripped Canada of one of its coveted

triple-A credit ratings, but S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s

Investors Service still give Canadian debt the highest rating.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year touched its highest level since Aug.

11 at 1.289% before dipping slightly to 1.282%, up 4.6 basis

points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith. Editing by Jane Merriman)

