Canadian dollar climbs to 1-month high in 'risk-on' move

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
22

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Oct 07, 2021

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar rose against

the greenback on Thursday as investors cheered a potential deal

to avoid a default on U.S. government debt and the Bank of

Canada said that the factors driving inflation were more

persistent than expected.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2547 to the

greenback, or 79.70 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest

level since Sept. 7 at 1.2540.

The currency benefited from the uptick in risk appetite,

said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife

Investment Management.

“We are seeing a classic risk-on move,” Theoret said.

U.S. stocks climbed in a broad-based rally after a temporary

truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the U.S. Congress relieved

concerns of a possible government debt default later this month.

Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so

the loonie tends to be sensitive to shifts in risk appetite.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.1% higher at $78.30

a barrel as the market deemed it unlikely that the United States

would release emergency crude reserves or ban exports to ease

tight supplies.

Still, analysts see less room for the Canadian dollar to

gain ground over the coming year as the prospect of slower

global economic growth and accelerating inflation undermine

support from higher oil prices.

The factors influencing Canada’s red-hot inflation are

proving more persistent than previously thought, but there are

“good reasons to believe” they remain temporary, Bank of Canada

Governor Tiff Macklem said.

Canada’s jobs report for September is due on Friday, which

could offer clues on the strength of the domestic economy.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the

curve. The 10-year rose as much as 5 basis points to

1.559%, its highest level since May 21, while the 2-year touched

its highest since March last year at 0.626%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and

Sandra Maler)

Comments

