Canadian dollar adds to this week’s gains after U.S. jobs miss

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar edged higher
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as weaker-than-expected
U.S. jobs data weighed on the greenback, although the loonie
pulled back from an earlier three-week high.
The U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of major
currencies after data showed that U.S. job growth slowed more
than expected in August.
The data could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve’s
announcement on when it will start scaling back its massive
monthly bond buying program.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, was
supported by expectations of a rebound in global demand, while a
slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub
from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete
stocks further.
U.S. crude prices rose 0.1% to $70.08 a barrel, while
the Canadian dollar was also up 0.1% to trade at 1.2535
per greenback, or 79.78 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest
intraday level since Aug. 11 at 1.2489.
For the week, the loonie was on track to gain 0.7%, which
would be its second straight week of gains.
Still, there is less upside for Canada’s dollar over the
coming year, according to analysts who are weighing the effect
of a surprise contraction in the economy and signs of a cooler
housing market on the Bank of Canada’s policy outlook, a Reuters
poll showed.
Domestic data on Friday showed that Canadian labor
productivity rose by 0.6% in the second quarter, the first
quarterly increase in a year.
Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
rose 4.2 basis points to 1.198%.
The bond market is due to close early ahead of Monday’s
Labour Day holiday.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)