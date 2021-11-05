Canadian court backs Edward Rogers’ petition to validate new Rogers Communications board

Article content

A Canadian court on Friday backed a petition by former Rogers Communications Inc chairman Edward Rogers to validate a new board constituted by him, in a ruling that could result in a major management shakeup in the country’s biggest wireless carrier.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick announced the decision but did not immediately give her reasons.

A rare public fight in the Canadian corporate world was sparked over the question of who should lead the company and has weighed on the stock.

Some analysts have raised doubts about the fate of Rogers’ C$20 billion ($16.05 billion) bid for rival Shaw Communications . ($1 = 1.2464 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)