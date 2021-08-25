Canadian cleantech’s 335% surge in financing sets up record year

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Investment in renewable energy and cleantech has picked up momentum with the strongest fund-raising performance ever Photo by Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg files

A green investment wave is washing over Canada, with listed cleantech and renewable energy companies enjoying their strongest fundraising performance ever in the first half of the year.

The growing sector secured $3.09 billion in equity financings during the first six months of 2021, a 335 per cent increase over the same period last year, according to data from TMX Group Ltd., which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. "Definitely, it was the best start to the year, in comparison to the last 10 years," Dani Lipkin, director of global business development at TMX, said. Total equity financing in the sector is poised to break the 2016 record of $3.12 billion for the whole year. In the world of privately held renewable energy companies, the financing market is also active, though not as frothy. "There is a fair amount of capital in the private markets as well, but the way I would describe the difference between the two is in the private markets, it looks like the capital is a bit more disciplined or institutional," said Brian Boulanger, chief executive of ARC Financial Corp., a Calgary-based private-equity firm.

ARC Financial has previously been a major funder of early-stage oil and gas producers and energy services companies, but Boulanger said the firm has expanded its mandate to "start investing in the energy transition." He said the company has recently closed a deal, the details of which he's not ready to disclose, with a private renewables company. Company valuations for publicly traded companies have outpaced those on the private side, Boulanger said. One thing that we're going to see a lot in this energy transition space is volatility Brian Boulanger, chief executive, ARC Financial The public market is "pretty well bid from what I've seen," he said, adding that this has led more renewable companies to look for public capital rather than private equity. "One thing that we're going to see a lot in this energy transition space is volatility," he said, adding the volatility has in some cases led to overly generous valuations for companies. "One of the things that investors need to be careful about is managing enthusiasm about how quickly this energy transition is going to play out."

In total, there are 88 cleantech companies listed on the two TMX Group exchanges, with a market cap of $89.1 billion as of the end of June. This is the highest market cap the sector has seen in at least the past 10 years, TMX data show. Around 16 cleantech companies were listed on the two exchanges, including nine on the main TSX exchange, in the first six months of the year, according to TSX data, compared to no listings during the first six months of 2020. That momentum has continued in July with two more clean energy listings. "We have a very robust pipeline and continue to see strong interest in public markets, and companies ability to tap into financing and grow," said TMX's Lipkin when asked about the prospects of new listings in the cleantech and renewable energy space.

Investment in renewable energy and cleantech has picked up momentum as Canada, the United States and other countries heavily invest in boosting both renewable energy and the technologies that can facilitate carbon capture, storage and removal. Institutional investors are also entering the fray. Heavy on hydrogen: A look at the Conservative platform on energy and climate change Scott Saxberg 2.0: A Calgary oil king transitions to green energy China's green ambitions aren't halting new coal and steel plans Sustainable assets in Canada reached $26 billion in the second quarter, a 130 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Morningstar Research. "Five new sustainable funds and exchange-traded funds were brought to market in the second quarter, bringing this year's total to 23, mirroring similar figures in the first half of last year," Morningstar said in a research report in July.

Investors are also eyeing the sector due to superior returns. During the second quarter, 81 of the 150 sustainable investments continued to outperform their category peers, however only 52 sustainable funds outperformed their peers for the year-to-date. • Email: gmorgan@nationalpost.com | Twitter: geoffreymorgan • Email: yhussain@nationalpost.com | Twitter: Yad_FPEnergy _____________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up for more in the FP Energy newsletter.

_____________________________________________________________

