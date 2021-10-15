Canadian city plans to supply residents’ heat using Bitcoin mining By Cointelegraph

MintGreen, a Canada-based cleantech cryptocurrency miner, will be partnering with the Lonsdale Energy Corporation to supply heat to residents of North Vancouver in British Columbia starting in 2022.
In a Thursday announcement, MintGreen said its “digital boilers” — which it claims can recover more than 96% of the electricity used for (BTC) mining — will prevent 20,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases per megawatt from entering the atmosphere during its arrangement with North Vancouver. The recovered energy will be used to heat 100 residential and commercial buildings in the Canadian city with a population of roughly 155,000.
