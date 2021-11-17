Canadian “Buy Now, Pay Later” Company Flexiti Continues its Growth as One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies

TORONTO — Flexiti Financial Inc. (“Flexiti”) has once again ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ and North American Technology Fast 500™ program awards for its impressive revenue growth and bold investment in Canadian research and development. Flexiti is a leading Canadian provider of “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) financing solutions for retailers, offering customers 0% interest financing 1 at the point of sale.

Deloitte’s program recognizes Canada’s top 50 and North America’s top 500 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the previous four years. Flexiti ranks 10th on the 2021 Canada’s Technology Fast 50 list and 54th on the North American Technology Fast 500, citing revenue growth of 3,143% from 2017 to 2020. This is the third year Flexiti has been included on both lists, ranking 6 th in Canada and 38 th in North America in 2020, and 7 th in Canada and 40 th in North America in 2019.

“It is an honour to be recognized once again by Deloitte for being one of the fastest growing companies in Canada and in North America for the third year in a row,” said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. “This past year we have taken great strides to grow our Flexiti Network™, now partnering with over 7,000 top-tier Canadian retail locations and ecommerce sites. With more Canadians looking for financing solutions for important purchases, we are proud to be one of Canada’s leading BNPL financing solution and we look forward to providing even more Canadians with innovative payment options in the near future.”

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry. Now in its 24th year, the program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500™, with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

“As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year’s Fast 50 winners,” stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. “These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business.”

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada’s pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .