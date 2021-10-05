Canadian Bitcoin mining firm Link Global faces $5.6M penalty By Cointelegraph

Link Global Technologies, a (BTC) mining company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is facing major potential penalties for operating unauthorized power plants in the province of Alberta.
The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), the province’s power utility regulator, issued Sept. 24 another enforcement submission against Link Global, with enforcement staff recommending several penalties for violations of Alberta’s legislative requirements.
