Canadian Bitcoin miner Blockstream joins crypto unicorns with $3.2B valuation By Cointelegraph

Canada-based (BTC) infrastructure firm Blockstream, co-founded by cryptographer and cypherpunk Adam Back, has hit unicorn status with its latest valuation at $3.2 billion.

The company, which focuses on various Bitcoin-related areas — including operating as a mining service provider and developing renewables-based infrastructure intended to “green” the veteran cryptocurrency — has raised $210 million in its latest financing round, according to Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.