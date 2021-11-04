Canadian banks, insurers can raise dividends, buy back shares as regulator lifts moratorium By Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks and insurers can resume dividend increases, share buybacks and increase executive compensation, the country’s financial regulator said on Thursday, lifting a moratorium it has imposed on them since March 2020.

The Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said in a statement these measures were effective over the past year and a half, but they are no longer necessary nor fit-for-purpose and are being unwound.

OSFI is already done with other measures put in place in spring 2020 to support the resilience of financial institutions, the statement added.

