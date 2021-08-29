Canada’s Unions: Pandemic Recovery Must Make Life Affordable for Families in Windsor

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

WINDSOR, Ontario, Aug. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-Canada tour was in Windsor today, with Larry Rousseau canvassing for New Democrat candidate Cheryl Hardcastle.

“Windsor’s economy relies heavily on manufacturing and the auto sector, two areas that were hit hard by the pandemic. Meanwhile, living costs here have continued to skyrocket,” said Rousseau, the CLC’s Executive Vice-President. “Cheryl Hardcastle has long worked to improve the lives of workers and their families and knows that making life more affordable means investing in pharmacare, universal childcare and affordable housing. Cheryl Hardcastle would be a strong representative for Windsor-Tecumseh.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“In Windsor, workers are worried about being left behind in the pandemic recovery,” added Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske. “Canada’s unions are supporting candidates committed to a pandemic recovery that puts workers at the centre, strengthens public health care, and invests in disaster-proofing our social safety net.”

Over the next four weeks, Bruske and the CLC will be criss-crossing the country to engage voters and campaign for candidates with a recovery plan that replaces lost jobs with better ones; strengthens public health care – including through implementing universal pharmacare; bolsters Canada’s social safety net with investments in affordable housing and childcare; and tackles climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

To arrange an interview, please contact:

CLC Media Relations

media@clcctc.ca

613-355-1962