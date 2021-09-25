Canada’s Two Michaels Arrive in Calgary After Release by China

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig arrived back in Canada early Saturday after nearly three years of detention in China linked to the arrest of Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou.

Meng also returned home, to Shenzhen, the Chinese city where Huawei is based. Her return was covered on live TV Saturday and closely followed on social media.

The Canadian pair, who become known as the Two Michaels, landed in Calgary shortly before 8 a.m. EDT aboard a Canadian military jet, accompanied by Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China. They were met by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Footage on CTV showed the pair being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac.