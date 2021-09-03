Canada’s Trudeau, struggling in campaign, on defensive over election call at first debate

Article content MONTREAL — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, struggling ahead of a Sept. 20 election, came under concerted fire at a debate on Thursday from opponents who said he had no business calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau triggered the vote last month when he was well ahead in opinion polls, saying Canadians needed to decide whether the Liberal government was right to spend billions of dollars to protect people and businesses from the pandemic. But surveys show that Trudeau’s Liberals have now slipped and are neck and neck with the Conservatives of Erin O’Toole.

Article content “This is not the time for an election, during a pandemic,” O’Toole told the French-language debate, the first of three such televised encounters among party leaders. O’Toole said the government had not been able to focus fully on the crisis in Afghanistan and forest fires in British Columbia. Jagmeet Singh, leader of the left-leaning New Democrats, who compete with the Liberals for the same set of voters, said: “Now is not the time for an election. I think it’s futile.” Liberal insiders say public unhappiness with the election, which is taking place two years early, is partly responsible for the party’s slow start. They also cite voter fatigue with Trudeau, who took power in late 2015 and retained office with a minority government in 2019.