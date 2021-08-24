Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content HAMILTON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seeking to revive his election prospects, on Tuesday unveiled a housing plan that pledged a ban on foreign buyers, a rent-to-own program and other measures to tackle soaring home prices. Trudeau promised to build more homes and make home buying more transparent to help the many Canadians who are unable to join the housing market. “If you work hard, if you save, that dream of having your own place should be in reach,” Trudeau said in Hamilton, Ontario, a fast-growing city outside Toronto.

Article content The election is on Sept 20. Trudeau, buoyed by a successful vaccination campaign, appeared to be cruising toward a majority after calling the vote on Aug 15. But support has melted away and his Liberals are now at 33% to 31% for their rival Conservatives, according to a recent Nanos Research poll. Housing affordability is a key issue, given housing prices have sky-rocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Real Estate Association’s home price index is up 69.7% since November 2015, when Trudeau first took office. To address the demand side, the Liberals are promising to ban new foreign ownership of Canadian homes for the next two years and expand an existing tax on foreign-owned vacant housing, along with a new anti-flipping tax and a more transparent bidding process.