Canada’s trade surplus widens in September By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A truck moves past stacked shipping containers at the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo



OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s trade surplus with the world widened in September, topping analyst expectations, as energy exports outweighed a worsening drop in two-way trade of motor vehicles and parts, data showed on Thursday.

The country’s trade surplus was C$1.86 billion ($1.50 billion) in September, ahead of the average analyst estimate of C$1.55 billion and up from a surplus of C$1.51 billion in August. It was the fourth consecutive trade surplus.

Exports were down by 2.3%, as shutdowns caused by a semi-conductor chip shortage weighed, but were partially offset by higher exports of energy products. Imports fell by 3.0%, also on motor vehicles and parts.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2425 to the greenback, or 80.48 U.S. cents as the greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies.