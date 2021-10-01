Canada’s Spavor says he is ‘overjoyed’ to reunite with family after China release By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Canadian businessman Michael Spavor arrives next to the former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman (not pictured) after a trip to North Korea, at Beijing Capital International Airport, Beijing, China January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) – Canadian citizen Michael Spavor said on Friday that he was overjoyed to be reunited with his family after being released from jail in China last week.

‘I’m overjoyed to be finally reunited with my family. It’s humbling as I begin to understand the continued support that we’ve received from Canadians and those around the world, thank you,” Spavor said in a first statement since his release.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were released last week after being detained by Chinese authorities just days after Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest in Vancouver in December 2018.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR