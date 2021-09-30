Canada’s Rogers CFO steps down after over 10 years in role

Article content

Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc said on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri has stepped down after more than a decade in the role.

The telecom company said it had appointed Paulina Molnar, its senior vice president at its Controller and Risk Management division, as interim CFO. She has been with the company for 16 years.

Rogers, however, did not cite the reason behind the move.

The company said its planned C$20 billion ($15.69 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc was moving forward as expected.

The deal announced in March to create Canada’s second-largest cellular and cable operator has attracted regulatory scrutiny, with the Competition Bureau on Tuesday asking for information from the public to check for competition concerns. (Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)