Canada’s real estate market may soon lose the blind bidding practice

Knowing how the real estate market works means you’re prepped for big changes before they occur

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The real estate market in Canada may soon lose the process of blind bidding, according to reports. In a recent CBC News poll, the majority of respondents supported an end to the practice. As included in the CBC report, “In provinces across Canada, blind-bidding is the default practice when a home attracts multiple offers. In this scenario, buyers compete to offer the highest purchase price on a home without knowing the dollar amount of the other bids.”

An end to blind bidding could have a big impact on housing price volatility, and “greater efficiency and transparency would bring more trust to the industry, and that should be a priority for the real estate sector,” said Murtaza Haider, a professor of data science and real estate management at Ryerson University quoted in the CBC report.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

With change upcoming, it’s important to ensure you have stable knowledge about how the real estate industry works overall. Having a sound understanding of real estate concepts , such as what to know before investing, property analysis, commercial real estate, and wholesale deals is vital to quickly adapting to changes in the marketplace.

A great place to start is with The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle , which covers all the above concepts and more. It’s currently available for a strictly limited time for the further reduced price of $25. The bundle includes five comprehensive courses divided into 181 compact lessons spanning 17 hours of valuable content focused on real estate investment. The courses are taught by top-rated tutor Symon He, who is a real estate investor and business consultant with an instructor rating of 4.5/5 stars from more than 20,000 reviews. Pick up valuable real estate investment tools and see your plans succeed.

Prices are subject to change.